Union Gospel Mission continues serving homeless community, adds ‘quarantine rooms’

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. – Tri-City Union Gospel Mission is sanitizing every two hours and utilizing their space to create quarantine rooms for those that feel ill as they stay open during this crisis.

The Mission has put policies and procedures into place as the concerns of COVID-19 grow. Executive Director, Andrew Porter, said “our rule is we are sanitizing everything, all the high traffic areas every two hours.”

“The mission has seen an increase in numbers, but is not beyond our capacity,” Porter said.

As time goes on and grocery stores continue to sell their goods, the Mission fears that their food supply will shorten. Although they are not accepting volunteers at least until April 6, they are asking for the community’s support in donations for food.

For more information on how you can help visit tcugm.org.

