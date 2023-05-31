Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear retires - May 31, 2023

PASCO, Wash. -- Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear retired on Wednesday, May 31 after almost 50 years of public service. The Pasco Fire Department said his departure concludes a tenure marked by remarkable dedication and leadership. 

Gear graduated from the fire program at Bates Vocational Technical College in 1974 and was hired by King County Fire District 43 in 1976. He was appointed as the Chief of Benton County Fire District 1 and held the position until January 2009 where he transitioned to the Pasco Fire Chief for over 14 years. 