PASCO, Wash. -- Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear retired on Wednesday, May 31 after almost 50 years of public service. The Pasco Fire Department said his departure concludes a tenure marked by remarkable dedication and leadership.
Gear graduated from the fire program at Bates Vocational Technical College in 1974 and was hired by King County Fire District 43 in 1976. He was appointed as the Chief of Benton County Fire District 1 and held the position until January 2009 where he transitioned to the Pasco Fire Chief for over 14 years.
The Pasco Fire Department said Gear's commitment extended past local, with the most notable being his assistance with the New York Fire Department during the aftermath of the 9/11 attack. In 2018, his work was recognized when he was named "Washington Fire Chief of the Year."
City Manager Adam Lincoln said, "Chief Gear has been an incredible leader who has navigated Pasco through the fight against COVID and set a high bar for leadership in the Fire Service. We are immensely proud and thankful for his work and dedication to the City of Pasco. His significant contribution to our City's growth will be remembered for years to come. Chief Gear will be greatly missed!"
The City of Pasco is in the process of interviewing finalists to take over the Fire Chief position and expect to announce the successor in the coming weeks.
