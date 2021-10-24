The Polar Express is coming to the Pacific Northwest

by Margo Cady

CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Polar Express is coming to the Pacific Northwest! The Chehalis Centralia Railroad is bringing the Christmas themed ride to life.

Passenger will enjoy a one hour round trip to the North Pole, where Santa and his elves will be picked up. Each passenger will then be presented the first gift of Christmas by Santa himself.

On the ride to the North Pole, expect a live production of singing and dancing from sound tracks to The Polar Express movie. Afterwards, a storybook reading of The Polar Express takes place.

The train is decorated much like scenes from the animated film. Renovated to reflect a 1950s era, the train may be chilly, and passengers are advised to dress appropriately.

Every passenger will be served cookies and cocoa, and will have a view of the North Pole. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas on board, just like the movie.

Rides begin on November 14th, and run until December 19th, at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39 per person.

Premiere seating is available, and starts at $220 for a group of 4. You can find additional pricing information and purchase tickets here.

The Polar Express departs from the Chehalis Centralia Railroad and Museum. It’s across from the Veteran’s Memorial Museum at 1101 Sylvenus Street in Chehalis, Washington.

