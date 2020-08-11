The Pub is back open for outdoor service in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Pub is back open for sit-down service for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

The bar reopened Tuesday and will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice.

The outdoor seating area has the capacity for about 100 people, but employees tell KAPP-KVEW they eventually plan to expand it to fit even more.

Along with drinks, The Pub will be offering its full food menu and the same specials it had before closing in March, about five months ago.

The Pub is located at 7001 W. Clearwater Ave.

