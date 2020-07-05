The Richland Fire Department believes fireworks were involved in a house fire Saturday night

RICHLAND, Wash. — A home in Richland had flames shooting from the windows Saturday night as fire crews battled the blaze.

The Richland Fire Department received the call at 8:48 p.m. on Saturday to the 1700 block of Gray St., across the street from Marcus Whitman Elementary School.

“There were four occupants inside the home when the fire started,” said Captain Hardgrove of the Richland Fire Department, “all of the occupants made it out safely.”

There was one occupant inside the home that was transported to a hospital with “pretty significant burn injuries,” said Hardgrove.

Captain Hardgrove said the cause of the fire is under investigation, “however we believe fireworks were involved.”

The home is a total loss, Hardgrove said, there was smoke damage throughout the entire house.

