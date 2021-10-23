The Richland Players celebrate 75 years with opening shows and renovated theater

by Margo Cady

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Players recently celebrated their 75th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, the theater lobby has been newly renovated, and shows are starting back up.

The first show in the 2021-2022 season is White Bluffs, a play about life at the Hanford trailer camps. The show was written by a local playwriter Bonnie Rutherford, and made it’s debut in 2000.

The show was initially set to show in 2020, but the pandemic delayed their plans. Nearly every actor had to be replaced after the pandemic changed schedules and commitments for the team. But the show must go on, and theater officials say the turnout has been good.

“It’s wonderful to get back to performing a show in front of a live audience,” White Bluffs Director Ted Miller says. “It’s a wonderful media of storytelling, and it has been great to get back to doing what we love to do.”

White Bluffs has two more showings this year: Saturday, October 23rd at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 24th at 2 p.m. Tickets are available here.

The opening show isn’t the only exciting thing that’s happening with The Richland Players, they’ve also renovated their lobby. With new floors, fresh new paint on the walls, and an added bar, the theater is a work of art itself.

“We invite everyone to come down and take a look at it, because it really is a change,” says President-Elect Randy Milligan. “We hope that it sort of prompts a whole new move into the next decade [and] generation of theater goers and theater participants.”

Renovations aren’t complete though. Next up is new carpets, a new outdoor awning, and a look into some other features that open up the theater to more performance mediums. The theater plans on installing a screen for projection, to be able to screen movies to the public on special occasions.

The next show to play at the theater is The Last 5 Years. The musical will premiere over a single weekend on November 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th.

“What’s interesting about this story is that one person is singing from the end of the relationship, while the other person is singing from the beginning of the relationship,” says Director James Callaghan.

The special event show has tickets available online for $15.

More shows are planned through 2022. A total of seven plays will premiere at the theater, including:

White Bluffs – October 2021

The Last 5 Years – November 2021

A Whimsically Merry Pop-Up Christmas – December 2021

Wait Until Dark – January 2021

The Prude’s Progress – March 2021

The Shining Lives – April 2021

Fools – June 2021

The theater is currently casting for Wait Until Dark. Auditions are Sunday, November 7th, and Monday, November 8th at 6:30 p.m.

