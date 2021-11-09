The Seattle Seahawks are in the mix for Odell Beckham Jr.

by Dylan Carter

SEATTLE — At one time, Seattle Seahawks fans would adore a connection between their beloved Russell Wilson and famed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. That pipe-dream might become a reality now that OBJ has cleared waivers and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Cleveland Browns waived Beckham after they were unable to offload his hefty salary at the 2021 NFL Trade Deadline. While the Seahawks possessed the cap space to claim Beckham off waivers, they opted to evade his $7.25 million cap hit by not claiming him.

However, that won’t rule the Seattle Seahawks out of contention for the star-wideout. When asked about the situation during the team’s media availability on Monday, head coach Pete Carroll gave reporters a tongue-in-cheek response without confirming nor denying the team’s interest.

“You’ll have to wait and see how this all goes, but at this time, I don’t know,” Carroll said when asked about Beckham during Seahawks media availability on Thursday. “So I didn’t say yes or I didn’t say no… You’ll see.”

Best known for his miraculous catches as a member of the New York Giants, Beckham had a tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Browns. Locker room distrust and internal conflict brought an end to his injury-ridden stint over the last three seasons.

Beckham has five seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards including 35 touchdowns in his first three years. It’s been an uphill battle for the wideout over his last two years as he juggled fame, expectations, and a team that failed to prioritize him in the Browns.

His 50% catch rate this year is a career-low and his yards per game have declined in each of the last three years. Much of this can be attributed to the fact that he never built chemistry with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who threw a wealth of uncatchable balls in OBJ’s direction.

Highest % of uncatchable targets this season 1. Elijah Moore – 47%

2. Robby Anderson – 44%

3. Odell Beckham Jr. – 41% — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) November 1, 2021

However, Beckham has an opportunity for a career revival and few quarterbacks are better suited to help him get there than Russell Wilson. Two dynamic athletes with a will to win, Wilson and Beckham each thrive when capitalizing on long plays from scrimmage. Plus, lining up opposite of DK Metcalf will alleviate some of the cornerback pressure that OBJ faced as the No. 1 WR in Cleveland.

Whether the 29-year-old lands in Seattle is yet to be seen. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, Beckham to take time to weigh his options before committing to a team.

Regardless, Beckham would make a formidable addition to a Seattle Seahawks team that needs all the firepower it can get to claw back into the playoffs. Plus, they have some extra cap space to make the signing work without having to cut any of their top-end talents.

Should the two parties come to an agreement, it’ll likely be a win-win scenario.

