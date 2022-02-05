The show goes on at The Little Theater in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — There’s an abrupt turn-off from US 12 in Walla Walla that leads to a small road and a large red building.

Inside, at seven o’clock on a Tuesday night, a group of hopeful thespians is gathered. Anyone in the auditorium of The Little Theater could be the next show’s star, if only they can wow the director – and stay healthy though rehearsals.

“Once a cast is set, we ask that cast to basically isolate themselves as much as possible.”

George Smith is the President of The Little Theater’s board of directors. I had the opportunity to talk with him and another board member, Alfred ‘Al’ Chang, during auditions for Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy.

The auditions are happening on a stage set up for the current show, Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None. Chang says, despite their best efforts, COVID-19 disrupted rehearsals.

“Every other week someone was calling in and saying, ‘oh I was exposed to someone who has tested positive,’ or ‘I have tested positive myself.'”

It’s a familiar problem in the age of Omicron. The Little Theater asked their cast to commit to a ‘bubble’ of almost no socialization outside the theater to try and keep the virus at bay. When, inevitably, people were exposed at work or school, the cast adhered to CDC guidelines – and the show went on; something Chang describes as “particularly difficult.”

“It’s not so much that the person who’s out can’t get in the practice; but that person leaves a hole in the cast that people have to work around, have to imagine someone’s there,” he explains.

And Then There Were None is the final piece of a teaching program that The Little Theater uses to train up-and-coming directors. Chang says that could have added another level of difficulty to the production, but director Jeremy Reed rose to the challenge.

“It would be really tough for one of our regular directors to put on a show during Omicron,” Chang says. “But for him – I really have to say, he’s done a great job rolling with all the changes he’s had to do, due to the pandemic.”

Smith tells me The Little Theater has been putting on shows, despite COVID-19, almost since the first shutdown in January of 2020. The board of directors worked with the health department to come up with a safe artistic outlet, and settled on performances in the theater parking lot.

“We just felt like the community had been shut down and locked up for five or six months, and we wanted to give them something to do!”



Those first pandemic performances were old radio shows, produced on a shoestring budget, with no admission fee – only a donations jar.

“We were hoping to break even, because we’d spent about $100 just for printing and a little bit of advertising,” Smith says, sounding incredulous at the memory. “We made $3,500! People were very generous.”

Perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise. Smith and Chang agree – there’s just something special about live theater.

“When you’re watching professionals on a screen, you’re reacting at them.” Chang says. “When you’re in a live show, whether it’s music or dance or theater, you’re reacting; you’re laughing with them. And it’s a whole different experience.”

Of course, live performances mean actors in-person on stage, and strangers all around you in the audience. Smith says everyone at The Little Theater is working to make sure the cast – and the audience – stay safe.

“Because they can’t be masked, the actors stay behind the arches, and we have blocked off the first three rows of seats,” Smith says. “There’s 30′ of distance between the actors and the first audience members.”

While theaters typically rely on assigned seating, The Little Theater has made the switch to “festival-style,” based on audience feedback.

“We found that some people were not comfortable sitting next to some of the people they got sat next to,” Chang explains. “For this show, and probably for the rest of the season…if you don’t feel comfortable where you are, you can move.”

Masks are required, although vaccinations are not, and hand sanitizer is plentiful. Smith says each performance fills about half the seats – but that’s enough to break even, and that’s all they need for now.

“We’re not in it to make money,” Smith says. “We’re in it to keep our ticket prices low, and to provide an opportunity for people in this community to view live theater.”

And Then There Were None is scheduled to run through February 13th. Tickets and more information are available here.