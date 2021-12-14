“The situation is dire:” Salvation Army NW is struggling to meet increasing needs

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Salvation Army Northwest Division said they are struggling to meet the increasing needs this year and are asking for the public’s help, according to a press release.

“There are many reasons why both financial and toy donations are down this year, not the least of which is likely pandemic fatigue and concerns about employment and the future,” said Colonel Cindy Foley of the Salvation Army Northwest Division

Colonel Foley said the number of families they are serving in the Northwest this Christmas has doubled from last year. “In the midst of the growing need, we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles,” said Foley. At last check on December 14th, the current funds raised through the Virtual Northwest Red Kettle was $77 which is far cry from their $10,000 goal.

According to the Salvation Army, November and December are two of the most critical months because the Northwest Division said they receive 75% of their total annual donations during these two months.

According to the Salvation Army NW’s website, they provide services to 33 cities in Washington including the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Yakima and Puyallup. Services range from feeding the hungry, offering relief for disaster victims, clothing and sheltering the homeless, or giving the disabled or elderly residents assistance, to name a few.

How can you help?

Donate toys through your local chapter.

Give to the Virtual Northwest Red Kettle.

Give to a physical bell ringer you see outside local businesses.

Volunteer your time to be a bell ringer. Interested? Click here .

You can learn more about the NW Division and each local chapter here: Salvation Army Northwest Division.

