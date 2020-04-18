The well-known asparagus & pepper jack cheese tamale is back

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

UNION GAP, Wash. — Los Hernandez Tamales announced on Friday that they have started making their critically acclaimed asparagus and pepper jack cheese tamales.

“We’re ready for you, come and get your asparagus tamales. Get plenty, we got plenty, we’ll make whatever we have to make,” said owner Felipe Hernandez.

In 2018, Los Hernandez won the James Beard Award for their famous asparagus and pepper jack cheese tamales.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the restaurant, but there are hopes that bringing back this spring time dish will bring people from all over the region to grab them.

The famous item is available roughly from the middle of April until June.

They are available for pickup orders.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments