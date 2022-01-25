The West Richland Police Department unveils new state-of-the-art facility

by Amanda Mason

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department unveils its new facility in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house tours on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. at the new facility on 7920 West Van Giesen Street in West Richland, which is next to the race track. The public will have the opportunity to tour the department, talk with city staff and enjoy refreshments.

“We are very excited that the voters of West Richland provided us with this state-of-the-art facility that will serve the community’s needs for years to come.” –

The community is also invited to an extended open house celebration at 5:00 p.m. January 25th, with a welcome speech from Chief of Police Ben S. Majetich. Tours of the department facility will be ongoing from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“The new West Richland Police Department is considered the premier police facility in the entire Northwest,” said Chief Majetich. At the beginning of the project, Chief Majetich said the team spoke with about six different agencies across Washington to ask them what they would do differently in their facility. Chief Majetich told KAPP-KVEW, that after thorough research, a specialist at TreanorHL from Kansas City, MO, then designed the building.

The West Richland Police Department said the entire project was delivered on time and budget and was fully funded by a voter-approved $12.5 million bond in 2019.

The 20,500-square-foot building with modern police technologies is on five acres. The new facility includes a 2,750-square-foot garage, a kennel building with outdoor and indoor climate-controlled runs for animal control, a wing dedicated to the Department of Corrections, and plenty of public parking, according to Chief Majetich.

Other modern technologies incorporated, to name a few, includes:

Internal and external surveillance systems.

Smartboard technologies in conference and meeting rooms.

Top-of-the-line A/C and lighting that uses motion detector systems to save energy.

Security features in evidence intake rooms that have an access control system.

License plate reading technology for the rear parking lot.

Wall protection in the hallways to prevent wear and tear.

Ballistic protection in security areas and surveillance out front for custody exchanges.

Updated backup generator system.

Chief Majetich said the department started full operations in the new facility on January 10th and said it’s been a significant change from the 3,000-square-foot building they were working in before. Despite the pandemic, he is grateful for the community’s support and that they could finish the project.

Upcoming Event Details

DATE: January 25, 2022

LOCATION: West Richland Police Department – 7920 W. Van Giesen St. in West Richland

TIME: 11:00 a.m. Ribbon Cutting/Tour 5:00-7:30 p.m. Community Open House/Tours



If you have additional questions, you can contact the West Richland Police Department at 509-967-3425 or visit www.westrichland.org.

