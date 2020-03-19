The WHL cancels the remainder of the ’19-’20 season

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Western Hockey League announced Wednesday afternoon that the remainder of the 2019-20 season will not resume due to the coronavirus.

All five remaining Tri-City Americans games, including four home games, have been canceled. The Americans staff will work with fans to obtain credits and refunds for previously purchased tickets.

If you bought single-game tickets via Ticketmaster you will be automatically refunded within three to five business days.

If you had gone to the Toyota Center Box Office, the tickets must be brought back no later than March 31 st to receive a refund.

to receive a refund. Season ticket holders as well as individuals who bought group tickets will be contacted by a ticket representative with several options.

If you have remaining flex pack vouchers, they will be credited towards the 2020-21 season. The tickets must be brought to the Toyota Center by July 31st to receive the credit.

If you have questions or concerns the Americans ask that you email them at info@amshockey.com.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments