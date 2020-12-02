Therapeutic horse-riding organization sees highest number of students despite pandemic lockdowns

Still, Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities has seen a decrease in donations due to cancelled, in-person fundraisers

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Executive Director and Founder of TROT, Cynthia MacFarlan said it’s been a roller coaster year for the organization.

“That fundraiser really carries us through the year and not having that has been detrimental,” she said.

Macfarlan referred to their annual May event, which was cancelled. Now, they’re getting creative with an online, silent auction which starts on December 10th.

“They are giving to our community that need help with a physical mental or social interactions,” MacFarlan described where the money goes.

TROT is able to provide scholarships to riders who need financial assistance, but only if the organization gets donations from fundraisers like the auction.

“We really wanna be able to maintain the service and grow the service event more because there’s such a huge need for it,” she added.

During 2020, TROT saw it’s highest number of students. Cynthia said for children with disorders that they serve, the pandemic has been especially hard.

“We did lose some of our regular riders, but we actually ended up having the largest class that we’ve ever had,” she explained.

They also moved locations to Conner’s Coral in Kennewick. This allowed for more social distancing and a new horse to help people.

Cynthia said nearly 40 percent of their riders have Autism; with COVID-19 shutdowns, TROT’s riders have found a safe haven in their arena.

“People need to connect and animals are able to do that in ways that humans can’t,” she said.

Luckily, TROT has been able to stay open while abiding by COVID-19 mandates. They hope to expand services with support from the community.

“Especially now, it’s more essential than ever,” Cynthia said.

TROT is looking for corporate sponsors and they have an event planned to safely celebrate the holidays.