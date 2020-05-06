Therapy Solutions continues care for those with chronic pain through telehealth

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

RICHLAND, Wash. — With many businesses having to adjust their services during COVID-19, Therapy Solutions has transitioned to online care.

Therapy Solutions in Richland remains open with a skeleton crew to do in-person manual therapy for those with essential needs, like post-cancer treatment or lymphedema treatment. The rest of their team stays home and assists their patients through telehealth.

Telehealth can be used to assist people with orthopedic issues like pain in their back or knees, less severe lymphatic care for those who have swelling after cancer or prenatal education and assistance to women experiencing pain due to pregnancy. And it’s all done from the comfort of their living rooms via Zoom.

They urge people to seek help now rather than wait until after the pandemic so that their condition doesn’t get worse.

Dr. Irene Luc explained, “a lot of that pain might be different since they’re sitting at home more, they’re also in a more stressful situation that can increase their back pain. The good thing is that we can teach them to do manual therapy at home if they have a family member or teach self massage techniques to open up their lymphatic system.”

For new patients, they offer one hour evaluations for $70 with 30 minute follow up sessions for $35. You can also request a free 15 minute consultation if you’re interested in learning more.

To sign up, visit Therapy-Solutions.us.

They also offer free classes during COVID-19, including:

Tuesdays Meditation with Judy Dirks from 10:30 – 11 a.m. Empowered and Free Women’s Support Group with Dr. Irene Luc and Judy Dirks at 7 p.m. Email Irene@Therapy-Solutions.us to join

Wednesdays Weekly Check-In with the Community with Dr. Irene Luc from 12 – 1 p.m.

Thursdays Tai Chi Chih class with Dr. Sara Nelson from 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Fridays Functional Fitness with Dr. Christina Rankin from 12:30 – 1: 30 p.m.



You can watch previous videos and see upcoming classes on their Facebook page.

Comments

comments