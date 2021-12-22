‘There are families in need’: Donations needed for ‘Building A Dream’ event

by Margo Cady

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Throughout the year, local families are in need of food and other essential items right here in our community. Several organizations have gathered to help meet those needs as part of the ‘Building A Dream’ initiative.

‘Building A Dream’ honors Martin Luther King (MLK), Jr. Day. Items and monetary donations will be collected leading up to the week before MLK Day, and then distributed in his honor to 1,000 local families who are experiencing housing insecurity.

The effort is brought to the greater Tri-Cities area by HAPO Community Credit Union, 2nd Harvest, Tri City Diversity and Inclusion Council (TCD&IC), Columbia Basin College (CBC) and Starbucks.

Donations can be dropped off to any HAPO branch, as well as Starbucks locations in the Tri-Cities and Prosser between December 20th, 2021, and January 10th, 2022. Items to donate include non-perishable food, diapers, baby food, and baby formula.

You can also donate money at any HAPO branch by speaking to a teller. Community partners will match the first $2,500 in donations. All funds will go to purchasing additional items for families on MLK Day.

“We know, not just during COVID, but really anytime, especially the holidays, there are families that are in need in our community,” said Meaghan Brooks, Mobile Branch Coordinator with HAPO Community Credit Union.

“It really takes a community to help uplift those families and give them the things that they need to be able to better themselves and go out and help themselves and help their families.”

All items received through the ‘Building a Dream’ initiative will be distributed to families at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Statue in Pasco on January 17th, 2022 (MLK Day).

