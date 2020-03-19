There are now 10 coronavirus cases in Yakima County, health officials say

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The total number of coronavirus cases in Yakima County has reached 10. That includes confirmed and presumptive cases, the Yakima County Health District reported Thursday.

According to the health district’s website, at least five of these cases involve residents over the age of 60, meaning they are considered to be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

County health officials say the best preventative measure to take at this time is to stay at home and practice social distancing. Those who must go out in public should maintain a distance of six feet from others.

“If you feel sick, for any reason, stay home and get some rest until the symptoms pass,” the health district said.

This story will be updated.

As of this morning there are a total of 10 cases in Yakima County. This is a total of both presumptive positive and… Posted by Yakima Health District on Thursday, March 19, 2020

