‘There will be penalties’: Gov. Inslee addresses Chelan waterpark operating despite stay-home order

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

CHELAN CO., Wash. — Governor Inslee hinted at repercussions for a Lake Chelan waterpark choosing to operate despite the stay-home order during his COVID-19 response update on Thursday.

“There will be penalties for that noncompliance,” Gov. Inslee said.

Slidewaters, a family-owned waterpark, filed a lawsuit against the governor and the Department of Labor and Industries in response to the ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order.

Slidewaters argued that the governor does not have the power to decide which businesses are more expendable than others.

Judge Thomas Rice of the Eastern District Court of Washington threw out the lawsuit, saying the decision is justified based on the current public health emergency stemming from COVID-19.

Gov. Inslee said he is aware Slidewaters has been operating in violation of the order, and there will be penalties through the Department of Labor and Industries.

