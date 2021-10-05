There’s a new sheriff in town; Tom Croskrey officially sworn in

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton County’s newest sheriff, Tom Croskrey, was sworn in Monday morning at a ceremony in front of the Justice Center in Kennewick.

Croskrey was unanimously appointed by the Benton County Commissioner’s Board last Tuesday, over John Hodge and current interim sheriff Jon Law.

He formerly resigned from his role as a commander for the sheriff’s office back in 2020, citing hostile workplace conditions under Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, who was recalled by voters in the August primaries.

“I know we have a lot of work to do. We’ve already done a lot of work and we’re just going to be moving forward now,” Croskrey said.

He was joined by dozens of friends, coworkers, and family members who congratulated him on the new role.

Croskrey said he plans on leading with integrity.

“The main thing is accountability and being open, honest, and professional,” Croskrey said.

He added that he will also “treat employees with respect and dignity” so they have someone to look up to as “their leader.”

“I can’t say, ‘you can trust me’ as that means nothing. Words don’t mean anything. It’s the actions, the fruit from the tree that we can trust,” Croskrey said.

