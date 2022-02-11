‘There’s just no words’: Instacart drivers in 20+ states donate to family of shopper killed at Richland Fred Meyer

RICHLAND, Wash. — Donations are pouring in from Instacart drivers across the country who want to support the family of Justin Krumbah, a shopper fatally shot earlier this week while picking up groceries at the Fred Meyer in Richland.

Nearly a hundred drivers across more than 20 states have donated to the GoFundMe page in the past 24 hours, expressing their condolences to the family and the loss they feel for Krumbah — even though they’ve never met.

“Our team has been in touch with Justin’s family to express our condolences and learn how we can best support them during this unimaginably difficult time,” Instacart CEO Fidji Simo said in a statement.

Instacart has contributed $50,000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help the Krumbah family with funeral expenses, which had raised more than $102,000 as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Representatives told KAPP-KVEW on Thursday that they will also be providing Krumbah’s mother and each of his five siblings with a year of free groceries, access to mental health support and other assistance through their Shopper Injury Protection insurance provider.

“A tragedy like this affects many, and we want to do all we can to help those who are hurting,” Simo said in the statement.

Following Simo’s statement — which was emailed to both its customers and shoppers — Instacart drivers from across the country flocked to the GoFundMe page and donated what they could.

Samantha Stoecker, the family friend who set up the GoFundMe page, said the support from the company and its employees has been both unexpected and overwhelming.

“I cried and I know Krista — Justin’s sister — she was shaking, literally shaking,” Stoecker said. “We’re forever grateful and there’s just no words to describe it.”

Stoecker said she started the fundraiser with a $20,000 goal to ensure the family wouldn’t have to worry about how they were going to pay for Krumbah’s funeral costs. Stoecker said thanks to the outpouring of community support and countless donations, the family will be able to take the time they need to grieve without worrying about the financial cost of not being at work. “Krista, she’s an employee at Fred Meyer and who knows when she’s going to be able to go back in that store?” Stoecker said. More than 1,700 people have donated to the GoFundMe page so far and Stoecker said every one of those people will be receiving a message from her, thanking them for their donations, condolences and prayers. “The continued support, the messages that I receive to go to the family — it’s all appreciated,” Stoecker said. “And I speak on behalf of the family and myself: thank you so much.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE FEB. 7 SHOOTING AT FRED MEYER IN RICHLAND:

READ: Fred Meyer shooting suspect was “in decline over the last few weeks” + more details from Richland PD