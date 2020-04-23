These local inmates being released from Washington prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic
—COMMUTATION—
On April 15, 2020, Governor Inslee issued an emergency commutation to allow for the release of incarcerated individuals. The commutation is specific to those in
custody whose judgment and sentences include those who do not have a conviction for a violent or sex offense and whose projected release date (PRD) is prior to or
on June 29, 2020. It authorizes their transfer from confinement within seven days of the order, or as soon as can be reasonably achieved thereafter.
BENTON
1 Hellsund, Emily Elisabeth 419702 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON 4/18/2020
2 Ives, Briana Dawson 415936 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam BENTON 4/20/2020
3 James, Willie Joseph Jr. 376724 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (3 or more priors within 10 years) BENTON 4/20/2020
4 Mcclain, Joshua Lee 336973 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver BENTON 4/20/2020
5 Richardson, Jordyn Michael 392553 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON 4/20/2020
6 Uli, Ethan Solomona 402998 Burglary 2 BENTON 4/19/2020
7 Woodward, Dominic Nathaniel 355590 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity BENTON 4/21/2020
8 Bethea, Altravis Champagne 889367 Theft 1 – Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle BENTON
9 Charpentier, Shawn L 364000 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics from Schedule I,II, or III BENTON
10 Hudson, Dashawn Marquis 415636 Theft 2 – Property or Services >$750.00<$5000.00 Other than a Firearm or Motor Vehicle BENTON
11 NANTHAVONGSA, Hatsada 793049 Burglary 2 BENTON
12 Penselin, Daniel Charles 369231 Burglary 2 BENTON
FRANKLIN
13 BOTTS, Cory Lee 765081 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 FRANKLIN 4/20/2020
14 Davidson, Mitchell Reed 420131 Burglary 2 FRANKLIN 4/18/2020
15 Herrera, Jacy Fonceca 420172 Possession of a Stolen Firearm FRANKLIN 4/21/2020
16 Kasselder, Nathan Alan 395197 Theft of Motor Vehicle FRANKLIN 4/19/2020
17 Martinez, Jose Antonio 366344 Theft of Motor Vehicle FRANKLIN 4/17/2020
18 Monzon, Yolanda Rosa 829140 Forgery FRANKLIN 4/17/2020
19 Salcedo, Alexis Yovani 421226 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity FRANKLIN 4/17/2020
20 Trevino, Ignacio III 321593 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (3 or
more priors within 10 years) FRANKLIN 4/17/2020
21 Lopez-Mendoza, Luis Alfredo 361560 Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers FRANKLIN
YAKIMA
22 Campos, Marco Antonio 368341 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA 4/19/2020
23 Castilla-Whitehawk, Jimmy Dela 322081 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam YAKIMA 4/20/2020
24 Delarosa, David Dean Jr. 373577 Bail Jump with Class B or C Offense YAKIMA 4/20/2020
25 EYTCHISON, Scott Edward 730439 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty
by reason of Insanity YAKIMA 4/18/2020
26 FEIST, Timothy Allen 900239 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle YAKIMA 4/19/2020
27 MELENDREZ, Nicolas Jr. 310963 Burglary 2 YAKIMA 4/18/2020
28 Wick, Shaun Bradley 850356 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA 4/20/2020
WALLA WALLA
29 Hamilton, Jillian Renee 363767 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 WALLA WALLA 4/20/2020
30 Sally, Brandon Kyle 380608 Burglary 2 WALLA WALLA 4/19/2020
31 Testerman, Steven J 422940 Burglary 2 WALLA WALLA
KITTITAS
32 ALMS, Alan J 300377 Possession of Controlled Substance KITTITAS 4/19/2020
33 Castillo, Ruben Mauricio 409304 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle KITTITAS 4/20/2020
34 Ervin, Michael Tremaine 897912 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle KITTITAS 4/19/2020
35 REBUELTA, Carlos 841732 Harassment (Threats to Kill) KITTITAS 4/21/2020
36 SEVILLA-LOPEZ, Jose Victor 344407 Possession of Controlled Substance KITTITAS 4/18/2020
37 Tufts, Zachary Ryan 380035 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 KITTITAS 4/21/2020
—RAPID REENTRY—
Rapid Reentry is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic within the incarcerated population. RCW 9.94A allows partial confinement options as a method to
reentry. The Department of Corrections utilized a modified version, by proclamation and policy decision, of graduated reentry. Individuals will be transferred to an
established residence and placed on electronic monitoring to complete their sentence of confinement. These individuals will be monitored by correctional specialists
in the community. Individuals are subject to their conditions of supervision and, if they violate those conditions, could be returned to confinement. The list of
individuals is subject to change based on an ongoing review.
BENTON
1 Morrison, Robert Milton 292556 Possession of Stolen Property 2 BENTON
2 RENFROE, Christopher Adam 319525 Theft of Motor Vehicle BENTON
3 HYDE, Gerald Alan 340278 Theft of Motor Vehicle BENTON
4 Schneider, James Allen Jr. 361183 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity BENTON
5 Thurman, Erin Ray 364732 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON
6 Jones, Bradley Thomas 366231 Harassment (Threats to Kill) BENTON
7 Bramlett, Lindsey Erin 369543 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON
8 Pruitt, Jared Walter 392104 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON
9 Porter, Jerry Dean Sr. 394316 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver BENTON
10 BARRIGA MORENO, Enrique 412095 Theft 1 BENTON
11 Sital, Brendan 421602 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 BENTON
12 Boak, Cierra Shalyn 422322 Theft 1 BENTON
13 O’hair, Allen Ray Jr. 773234
Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers BENTON
14 Clark, Michell Rae 775578 Burglary 2 BENTON
15 TUCKER, Michael Jerod 796943 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (4 or more priors within 10 years) BENTON
16 Ellingsworth, Kenny Throne 810591 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON
17 Rosales-Carrillo, David S 851316 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam BENTON
18 MOSES, Andrew Duane 853787 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON
19 Arturo, Flores 891354 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON
FRANKLIN
20 Larios, Eduardo 355919 Theft 2 – Property or Services >$750.00<$5000.00 Other than a
Firearm or Motor Vehicle FRANKLIN
21 Avery-Dickerson, Ashley Nicole 420290 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam FRANKLIN
22 DIAZ, Abraham G II 794965 Burglary 2 FRANKLIN
23 BUSSELL, Joshua Joseph 855517 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle FRANKLIN
24 SANCHEZ, Darcee Elizabeth 956287 Possession of Controlled Substance FRANKLIN
YAKIMA
25 SMITH, Terry William 292432 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA
26 PENNY, Brandy Lee 300325 Bail Jump with Class B or C Offense YAKIMA
27 PULIDO, Adrian Salgado 307131 Theft 1 YAKIMA
28 DAVADI, Hugo Enrique 311575 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 YAKIMA
29 QUANTRILLE, Dale Allen 315561 Burglary 2 YAKIMA
30 Weaver, Adam Ryan 341258 Theft 1 YAKIMA
31 Ashlock, Dustin Alan 345192 Theft 2 YAKIMA
32 Rushing, Thomas Brian Jr. 351048 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle YAKIMA
33 Bravo, Ryan Alexander 363406 Burglary 2 YAKIMA
34 Macias, Gilberto 366730 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 – under age 18 YAKIMA
35 Prince, Isaiah Alanzo 388423 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA
36 Robertson, Cedric Maurice 390204 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 YAKIMA
37 Taylor, Ryan James 392749 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 YAKIMA
38 Heaverlo, Robert Brewer 408341 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA
39 Mitchell, Barry Gene 413377 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle YAKIMA
40 Guzman, Michael Angel 421637 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (previous vehicular homicide or vehicular assault while under influence)
YAKIMA
41 Lopez, Jose Luis 422310 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
from Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam YAKIMA
42 Smith, Jim Steven 757803 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA
43 Rhodes, Jeffrey Stephen 760057 Burglary 2 YAKIMA
44 YALLUP, Sean Kelly 770682 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA
45 GONZALES, Jaime Salvador Silva 800096 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA
46 Morales, Oscar Angelo Jr. 837239 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 YAKIMA
47 HOVEY, Lucas James 838835 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle YAKIMA
48 ALVEAR, Evaristo Manuel 871605 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA
49 Budde, Johnathan Russell 885042 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA
50 BAILEY, Michael Carl 893270 Theft 2 – Property or Services >$750.00<$5000.00 Other than a
Firearm or Motor Vehicle YAKIMA
51 EMERSON, Tina Marie 924270 Theft 2 – Access Device YAKIMA
52 Metherd, David Alan 980760 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA
53 CASE, William Allen 984353 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 YAKIMA
WALLA WALLA
54 Garcia, Carlito Angelino 372075 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 WALLA WALLA
KITTITAS
55 Taylor, Larry K 389437 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics
from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam KITTITAS
56 Rhodes, Kevin Christopher 393647 Theft 1 – Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle KITTITAS
57 Foote, Tony Robert 418180 Harassment (Threats to Kill) KITTITAS
58 HOKAMA, Derek John 419381 Possession of Stolen Property 2 KITTITAS
59 DAVICK, Zeb Thomas 819239 Possession of Stolen Property 2 KITTITAS
60 TATE, Travis Clay 917763 Burglary 2 KITTITAS
—WORK RELEASE FURLOUGH—
BENTON
1 Owen, Christopher Allen 312393 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 BENTON 4/17/2020
2 Thomas, Colton Magee 374179 Residential Burglary BENTON 4/17/2020
3 Salazar, Jesus 712999
Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers BENTON 4/17/2020
FRANKLIN
(none)
YAKIMA
4 GONZALEZ, Jose Luis 353876 Robbery 2 YAKIMA 4/17/2020
5 Feduska, Marcus Alen 408309 Residential Burglary YAKIMA 4/17/2020
6 Martin, Lindsay M 315658 Forgery YAKIMA 4/17/2020
7 Miller, Redeagle Pete 809422 Burglary 2 YAKIMA 4/17/2020
WALLA WALLA
(none)
KITTITAS
(none)