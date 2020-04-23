These local inmates being released from Washington prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

—COMMUTATION—

On April 15, 2020, Governor Inslee issued an emergency commutation to allow for the release of incarcerated individuals. The commutation is specific to those in

custody whose judgment and sentences include those who do not have a conviction for a violent or sex offense and whose projected release date (PRD) is prior to or

on June 29, 2020. It authorizes their transfer from confinement within seven days of the order, or as soon as can be reasonably achieved thereafter.

BENTON

1 Hellsund, Emily Elisabeth 419702 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON 4/18/2020

2 Ives, Briana Dawson 415936 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam BENTON 4/20/2020

3 James, Willie Joseph Jr. 376724 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (3 or more priors within 10 years) BENTON 4/20/2020

4 Mcclain, Joshua Lee 336973 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver BENTON 4/20/2020

5 Richardson, Jordyn Michael 392553 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON 4/20/2020

6 Uli, Ethan Solomona 402998 Burglary 2 BENTON 4/19/2020

7 Woodward, Dominic Nathaniel 355590 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity BENTON 4/21/2020

8 Bethea, Altravis Champagne 889367 Theft 1 – Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle BENTON

9 Charpentier, Shawn L 364000 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics from Schedule I,II, or III BENTON

10 Hudson, Dashawn Marquis 415636 Theft 2 – Property or Services >$750.00<$5000.00 Other than a Firearm or Motor Vehicle BENTON

11 NANTHAVONGSA, Hatsada 793049 Burglary 2 BENTON

12 Penselin, Daniel Charles 369231 Burglary 2 BENTON

FRANKLIN

13 BOTTS, Cory Lee 765081 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 FRANKLIN 4/20/2020

14 Davidson, Mitchell Reed 420131 Burglary 2 FRANKLIN 4/18/2020

15 Herrera, Jacy Fonceca 420172 Possession of a Stolen Firearm FRANKLIN 4/21/2020

16 Kasselder, Nathan Alan 395197 Theft of Motor Vehicle FRANKLIN 4/19/2020

17 Martinez, Jose Antonio 366344 Theft of Motor Vehicle FRANKLIN 4/17/2020

18 Monzon, Yolanda Rosa 829140 Forgery FRANKLIN 4/17/2020

19 Salcedo, Alexis Yovani 421226 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity FRANKLIN 4/17/2020

20 Trevino, Ignacio III 321593 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (3 or

more priors within 10 years) FRANKLIN 4/17/2020

21 Lopez-Mendoza, Luis Alfredo 361560 Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers FRANKLIN

YAKIMA

22 Campos, Marco Antonio 368341 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA 4/19/2020

23 Castilla-Whitehawk, Jimmy Dela 322081 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam YAKIMA 4/20/2020

24 Delarosa, David Dean Jr. 373577 Bail Jump with Class B or C Offense YAKIMA 4/20/2020

25 EYTCHISON, Scott Edward 730439 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty

by reason of Insanity YAKIMA 4/18/2020

26 FEIST, Timothy Allen 900239 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle YAKIMA 4/19/2020

27 MELENDREZ, Nicolas Jr. 310963 Burglary 2 YAKIMA 4/18/2020

28 Wick, Shaun Bradley 850356 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA 4/20/2020

WALLA WALLA

29 Hamilton, Jillian Renee 363767 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 WALLA WALLA 4/20/2020

30 Sally, Brandon Kyle 380608 Burglary 2 WALLA WALLA 4/19/2020

31 Testerman, Steven J 422940 Burglary 2 WALLA WALLA

KITTITAS

32 ALMS, Alan J 300377 Possession of Controlled Substance KITTITAS 4/19/2020

33 Castillo, Ruben Mauricio 409304 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle KITTITAS 4/20/2020

34 Ervin, Michael Tremaine 897912 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle KITTITAS 4/19/2020

35 REBUELTA, Carlos 841732 Harassment (Threats to Kill) KITTITAS 4/21/2020

36 SEVILLA-LOPEZ, Jose Victor 344407 Possession of Controlled Substance KITTITAS 4/18/2020

37 Tufts, Zachary Ryan 380035 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 KITTITAS 4/21/2020

—RAPID REENTRY—

Rapid Reentry is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic within the incarcerated population. RCW 9.94A allows partial confinement options as a method to

reentry. The Department of Corrections utilized a modified version, by proclamation and policy decision, of graduated reentry. Individuals will be transferred to an

established residence and placed on electronic monitoring to complete their sentence of confinement. These individuals will be monitored by correctional specialists

in the community. Individuals are subject to their conditions of supervision and, if they violate those conditions, could be returned to confinement. The list of

individuals is subject to change based on an ongoing review.

BENTON

1 Morrison, Robert Milton 292556 Possession of Stolen Property 2 BENTON

2 RENFROE, Christopher Adam 319525 Theft of Motor Vehicle BENTON

3 HYDE, Gerald Alan 340278 Theft of Motor Vehicle BENTON

4 Schneider, James Allen Jr. 361183 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty by reason of Insanity BENTON

5 Thurman, Erin Ray 364732 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON

6 Jones, Bradley Thomas 366231 Harassment (Threats to Kill) BENTON

7 Bramlett, Lindsey Erin 369543 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON

8 Pruitt, Jared Walter 392104 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON

9 Porter, Jerry Dean Sr. 394316 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver BENTON

10 BARRIGA MORENO, Enrique 412095 Theft 1 BENTON

11 Sital, Brendan 421602 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 BENTON

12 Boak, Cierra Shalyn 422322 Theft 1 BENTON

13 O’hair, Allen Ray Jr. 773234

Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers BENTON

14 Clark, Michell Rae 775578 Burglary 2 BENTON

15 TUCKER, Michael Jerod 796943 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (4 or more priors within 10 years) BENTON

16 Ellingsworth, Kenny Throne 810591 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON

17 Rosales-Carrillo, David S 851316 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam BENTON

18 MOSES, Andrew Duane 853787 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON

19 Arturo, Flores 891354 Possession of Controlled Substance BENTON

FRANKLIN

20 Larios, Eduardo 355919 Theft 2 – Property or Services >$750.00<$5000.00 Other than a

Firearm or Motor Vehicle FRANKLIN

21 Avery-Dickerson, Ashley Nicole 420290 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam FRANKLIN

22 DIAZ, Abraham G II 794965 Burglary 2 FRANKLIN

23 BUSSELL, Joshua Joseph 855517 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle FRANKLIN

24 SANCHEZ, Darcee Elizabeth 956287 Possession of Controlled Substance FRANKLIN

YAKIMA

25 SMITH, Terry William 292432 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA

26 PENNY, Brandy Lee 300325 Bail Jump with Class B or C Offense YAKIMA

27 PULIDO, Adrian Salgado 307131 Theft 1 YAKIMA

28 DAVADI, Hugo Enrique 311575 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 YAKIMA

29 QUANTRILLE, Dale Allen 315561 Burglary 2 YAKIMA

30 Weaver, Adam Ryan 341258 Theft 1 YAKIMA

31 Ashlock, Dustin Alan 345192 Theft 2 YAKIMA

32 Rushing, Thomas Brian Jr. 351048 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle YAKIMA

33 Bravo, Ryan Alexander 363406 Burglary 2 YAKIMA

34 Macias, Gilberto 366730 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 – under age 18 YAKIMA

35 Prince, Isaiah Alanzo 388423 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA

36 Robertson, Cedric Maurice 390204 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 YAKIMA

37 Taylor, Ryan James 392749 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 YAKIMA

38 Heaverlo, Robert Brewer 408341 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA

39 Mitchell, Barry Gene 413377 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle YAKIMA

40 Guzman, Michael Angel 421637 Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drug (previous vehicular homicide or vehicular assault while under influence)

YAKIMA

41 Lopez, Jose Luis 422310 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

from Schedule IV, except flunitrazepam YAKIMA

42 Smith, Jim Steven 757803 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA

43 Rhodes, Jeffrey Stephen 760057 Burglary 2 YAKIMA

44 YALLUP, Sean Kelly 770682 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA

45 GONZALES, Jaime Salvador Silva 800096 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA

46 Morales, Oscar Angelo Jr. 837239 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 YAKIMA

47 HOVEY, Lucas James 838835 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle YAKIMA

48 ALVEAR, Evaristo Manuel 871605 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA

49 Budde, Johnathan Russell 885042 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 YAKIMA

50 BAILEY, Michael Carl 893270 Theft 2 – Property or Services >$750.00<$5000.00 Other than a

Firearm or Motor Vehicle YAKIMA

51 EMERSON, Tina Marie 924270 Theft 2 – Access Device YAKIMA

52 Metherd, David Alan 980760 Possession of Controlled Substance YAKIMA

53 CASE, William Allen 984353 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 YAKIMA

WALLA WALLA

54 Garcia, Carlito Angelino 372075 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 WALLA WALLA

KITTITAS

55 Taylor, Larry K 389437 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics

from in Schedule I or II which is a narcotic drug or flunitrazepam KITTITAS

56 Rhodes, Kevin Christopher 393647 Theft 1 – Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle KITTITAS

57 Foote, Tony Robert 418180 Harassment (Threats to Kill) KITTITAS

58 HOKAMA, Derek John 419381 Possession of Stolen Property 2 KITTITAS

59 DAVICK, Zeb Thomas 819239 Possession of Stolen Property 2 KITTITAS

60 TATE, Travis Clay 917763 Burglary 2 KITTITAS

—WORK RELEASE FURLOUGH—

BENTON

1 Owen, Christopher Allen 312393 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 BENTON 4/17/2020

2 Thomas, Colton Magee 374179 Residential Burglary BENTON 4/17/2020

3 Salazar, Jesus 712999

Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers, or methamphetamine, including its salts, isomers, and salts of isomers BENTON 4/17/2020

FRANKLIN

(none)

YAKIMA

4 GONZALEZ, Jose Luis 353876 Robbery 2 YAKIMA 4/17/2020

5 Feduska, Marcus Alen 408309 Residential Burglary YAKIMA 4/17/2020

6 Martin, Lindsay M 315658 Forgery YAKIMA 4/17/2020

7 Miller, Redeagle Pete 809422 Burglary 2 YAKIMA 4/17/2020

WALLA WALLA

(none)

KITTITAS

(none)

Comments

comments