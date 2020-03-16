These Oregon school districts will provide meals for students during closures

OREGON – As schools close across Oregon on Monday, some school districts will still provide meals for their students.

According to Governor Kate Brown’s office, ‘multiple’ school districts across the state have announced they will provide grab and go meals.

During the closures, the governors office said that ‘districts are tasked with developing plans to continue nutrition services.’

In Pendleton, grab and go meals will be available starting Monday through March 31 at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, Washington Elementary, and at the CTUIR recreation facility between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on weekdays. They say students must be present to receive meals.

Here is a full list of school districts taking part, as provided by the governor’s office:

Ashland:

The school district will serve breakfasts and lunches Tuesday through Friday, March 17 through 20. More info at www.ashland.k12.or.us

Beaverton:

The Nutrition Services Department will be providing free breakfast & lunch for all students and children ages one (1) and up March 16 – 20, March 30, and March 31 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at designated school sites. More info at www.beaverton.k12.or.us

Bend-La Pine:

Schools will serve meals in the cafeterias of five schools from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Visitors will enter the school through a designated door, and hanging out inside the building after getting a meal will be discouraged. More info at www.bendlapine.k12.or.us

Canby:

Canby School District is providing free Grab-and-Go Meals for breakfast and lunch, kids 1-18. Comidas gratis para llevar (Niños 1 a 18), Monday – Friday (3/16 through 3/31) – Lunes – viernes (16 de marzo – 31 de marzo), from 8am – 11am at Baker Prairie Middle School, Carus, Eccles, and Ninety-One.

Central Point School District 6:

Both breakfast and lunches will be available at Central Point Elementary, Jewett Elementary, and Patrick Elementary. Breakfast is from 7:30 am to 9:00 am and lunch is served from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at all three locations. Both cafeteria meals (with social distancing measures in place) and a “grab and go” drive-through are available at all three school sites. “Grab and Go” meals will also be distributed at the following locations and times beginning Tuesday or Wednesday–please click here for the survey : Rainey’s Market 12:30 pm. Don Jones Park 11:40 am. Taco Delight on Table Rock Road 12:00 pm. Glen Echo 12:05 pm. Twin Creeks Park 11:40 am. Please note that meal distribution sites will be served by FirstStudent busses and busses will serve for approximately 10 minutes at each site. If you cannot access meals for your children at any of these school sites or “grab and go” sites, please contact Samantha Steele at samantha.steele@district6.org and we will make every effort to make meals available to your children. More info at: https://www.district6.org/2020/03/update-meals-health-clinic-services-and-emergency-child-care-for-d6-families-during-school-closure/

Coos Bay:

The Coos Bay school district is providing grab and go sack meals to K-12 students and Head Start children during the closure. Dates: 3/16-20 and 3/30-31. Breakfast (7:30-8:30am) and lunch (11:30am-12:30pm) at various schools; and lunch at select drop locations and times. More info at: https://www.cbd9.net/apps/news/article/1184608

Corvalis:

Corvalis School District will be providing free grab and go lunches (Monday – Friday) from March 16-31. This includes the week of Spring Break. Lunches are available at Lincoln, Garfield, Wilson, and Lancaster Bridge Community Room for anyone 18 or younger and our Wings Students.

Culver:

Culver School District will run its normal morning Bus Routes, carrying “Brown Bag” Breakfast/Lunch packages. Students, Parents and/or Caretakers can meet the bus at the normally scheduled time at their bus stop to grab their meals. The student does not have to be a regular bus rider to go to the bus stop and grab a meal. The Culver Cafeteria on the School District Campus will be open from 7:30 am to 9:30 am for ANY Students, Parents and/or Caretakers to come and pick up their “Brown Bag” meal to take home. More info at www.culver.k12.or.us

Dayton:

Free breakfast and lunch are being provided Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th. Students can pick-up meals at the Dayton Junior and Senior High School Cafeteria from 9:00am to 9:30am and 11:30am to 12:30pm for grab-n-go breakfast and lunch sacks. Also, all 7 bus routes will be delivering grab-n-go breakfast and lunches, once daily, to regular bus stops. This delivery route will begin at 9:00am and times have been posted on our website and Facebook pages. Office staff will be checking their voicemail. If you have questions, feel free to leave a phone message or contact us via Facebook. More info at: https://www.facebook.com/DaytonSchoolDistrictOregon/

Nuestras escuelas estarán abiertas de 5:30 p.m. a 7:30 p.m.el lunes marzo 16 para recoger los materiales de aprendizaje. La escuela secundaria / preparatoria tendrá el antiguo gimnasio abierto para apoyar este proceso de recogida de Chromebooks. Las puertas de entrada de la escuela primaria estarán abiertas para que los padres recojan los paquetes de tareas en los lugares designados. Se ofrecerá desayuno y almuerzo gratis de lunes 16 a viernes 20 de marzo. Los estudiantes pueden recoger las comidas en la cafetería de Dayton Junior and Senior High School de 9:00 a.m. a 9:30 a.m. y de 11:30 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. para desayunar y almorzar. Además, las 7 rutas de autobuses ofrecerán desayunos y almuerzos para llevar, una vez al día, a las paradas de autobuses regulares. Esta ruta de entrega comenzará a las 9:00 a.m. y se han publicado horarios en nuestra página y en la página de Facebook. El personal de la oficina revisará su correo telefónico. Si tiene preguntas, no dude en dejar un mensaje telefónico o contactarse a través de Facebook.

Eagle Point:

The school district will provide “grab and go” sack lunches for all students age 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. through 12 p.m., Monday through Friday at Table Rock Elementary, Shady Cove School, and Hillside Elementary School. More info at https://www.eaglepnt.k12.or.us/

Imbler:

The district will provide lunches to those students who desire it. If you would like lunch prepared, please e-mail the head cook. Tanya Corta at tanya.corta@imblersd.org or text her at 208-402-3575 the evening prior to order your lunch, so that we know how many meals to prepare. The meal will be a grab and go.

Jefferson County:

The School District will give out two free meals per day March 16-20: breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:45 a.m. Meals will be served outside cafeteria doors at Bridges High School, Madras High School and Warm Springs K-8 Academy. More info at https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

Klamath Falls:

Meals will be served between noon and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday in front of the elementary schools. More info at http://www.kcsd.k12.or.us/

La Grande:

LGSD will be ready to serve meals under the Seamless Summer Option Program for all K-12 students for free (this includes younger siblings or friends from outside the area). Meals will be available for pick-up: 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, March 16 thru March 20 at Front entrance of the elementary schools. Adults will also have the ability to pay $3.80 for a meal if they would like to. More info at https://lagrandesd.org/

McKenzie:

McKenzie School District will be providing breakfast and lunch to students beginning 3/16/2020 through Thursday, 3/19/2020, as well as meals on Monday, 3/30/2020 and Tuesday, 3/31/2020. Meals will be delivered along bus routes at regular stops. Busses will be operating on a 2-hour delay schedule for morning routes. If your normal pick up is at 6:35 am, meal drop off will be at 8:35 am. Please do a survey to show your interest, which will help us with our preparation and planning. More info at https://www.mckenziesd.org/o/mckenzie-school-district/page/covid-19-information–3

Medford:

Meals will start March 16 through Tuesday, March 31. That includes the week of spring break. Breakfast will be served from 9:00AM – 10:00AM and lunch will be served from 11:30AM – 12:30PM. More info at https://www.medford.k12.or.us/

Morrow County:

Morrow County School District will be serving Grab and Go breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals while schools are closed for students at the following locations and times Mondays through Thursdays from March 16 through March 31. More info at https://morrow.k12.or.us/article/district-provide-meals-during-school-closure

Pendleton:

The District will be providing breakfast and lunch for families at the PELC, Washington Elementary and the Recreation Center at CTUIR. More info at www.pendleton.k12.or.us

Portland:

Meals to-go will start March 17. Breakfast and lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. through March 20 and March 30-31. Meals will not be served on the weekends or during spring break. Portland Public Schools (PPS) has announced that 14 schools will serve meals to-go. More info at www.pps.net

Prineville:

The School District will give free meals from 12-1 p.m. in front of the Pioneer Complex building in Prineville. More info at http://crookcounty.k12.or.us/

Redmond:

The School District will distribute free meals in the Redmond High School visitor parking lot from 9-10:30 a.m. More info at www.redmond.k12.or.us

Reynolds:

Reynolds School District will be offering meals for all students at our three middle schools (H.B. Lee, Reynolds Middle, and Walt Morey) and Reynolds High School during the week of March 16–20. Meals will be distributed curbside Monday–Friday from 11:30am to 1:00pm.

Salem-Keizer:

Salem-Keizer School District will be offering breakfast and lunch grab and go bags, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 36 locations. Meals are available to any child 18 and under. More info at https://salkeiz.k12.or.us/news/meal-sites-covid-19-closure/

Sisters:

The School District will also serve two free daily meals March 16-20: breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Meals will be served at Sisters Elementary School. More info at www.sisters.k12.or.us

