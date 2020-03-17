These stores at Columbia Center Mall are closing over coronavirus concerns

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Macy’s and Coach announced they are closing stores nationwide over coronavirus concerns.

Both retailers are located at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick.

On Monday, Macy’s said it will be closed two weeks — from March 18 to March 31.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

The same day, Coach announced via Instagram that its stores will be closed March 18 to March 27:

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Columbia Center Mall to see if any other stores plan to close in the near future.

