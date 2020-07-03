These Tri-Cities restaurants are back open for outdoor sit-down service

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Restaurants in Benton and Franklin counties are allowed to reopen with limited outdoor seating effective Friday, July 3.

Here is a list of restaurants that are already open for sit-down service at 50% of their existing outdoor seating capacity:

Azteca Mexican Restaurant (two Kennewick locations at 6505 W Canal Dr and 2807 W 10th Ave)

Bombing Range Brewing Company (2000 Logston Blvd #126, Richland)

CG Public House (9221 W Clearwater Ave in Kennewick)

Copper Top Taphouse (5453 Ridgeline Drive Suite 110, Kennewick)

The Dive (2000 Logston Blvd #122, Richland)

The Dugout (located in Richland, Kennewick and Pasco)

Emerald of Siam *Parties of up to two people as of July 3 (1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland)

(1314 Jadwin Ave, Richland) Horse Heaven Saloon (615 6th St, Prosser)

Jeremy’s 1896 Public House (1232 Wine Country Rd, Prosser)

Mama’s Diner (516 9th St, Benton City)

LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen (606 Columbia Point Dr, Richland)

Porter’s Real Barbecue (located in Richland, Kennewick and Pasco)

Sage Port Grille 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland)

Tap and Barrel (112 Keene Rd, Richland)

Tagaris Winery (844 Tulip Ln, Richland)

Three Eyed Fish Kitchen and Bar (1970 Keene Rd, Richland)

Sterling’s Restaurant (890 George Washington Way, Richland)

Some of these restaurants may be closed for Independence Day on Saturday, July 4. It may also be worth calling before going due to the limit on capacity.

Be sure to bring your mask.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to several restaurants who said they plan to open next week, including Frost Me Sweet, Foodie Brick and Mortar/Foodies Too and Stick + Stone. Several others said they’re still in the process of putting together a seating plan.

