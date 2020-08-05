These Yakima Valley school districts will start classes with remote learning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The school year fast-approaching with no end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, leading several school districts in the Yakima Valley to opt for remote learning this fall.

These school districts that have announced plans to keep students at home for the start of the school year:

Yakima Public Schools — Classes will begin remotely with a four-stage plan in place to gradually reopen schools for 100% in-person instruction as the pandemic situation improves. Fully remote learning is expected to last for the entire firs semester of the school year unless health conditions change to allow some in-person instruction. Click here for the full reopening plan.

Selah School District — Classes will begin remotely with the possibility of very small groups of students coming into buildings for face-to-face instruction. The remote learning model is expected to stay in place for the first trimester of the year, or until approximately December 4, unless health conditions change to allow some in-person instruction. Click here for the full reopening plan.



Grandview School District — Classes will begin remotely with a four-stage plan in place to gradually reopen schools for 100% in-person instruction. Fully remote learning is expected to last for the first trimester of the year. Click here for the full reopening plan



Mabton School District — Classes will begin remotely. More details will come at a later time.

Other school districts will be making a decision later this month.

