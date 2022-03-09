‘They need our help:’ Benton County Sheriff’s Office starts initiative to aid Ukraine police

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is working with other agencies to raise donations in support of police in Ukraine who are currently fighting against Russian troops.

The initiative was started by Rudy Almeida, the previous police chief for the city of Mabton and captain for Hanford Patrol.

Almeida, who most recently worked for the Ukraine National Police Training Academies Driving staff, said when he heard the latest news in Europe, he knew he needed to help.

“I was watching the news about the Russian force’s escalation of attacks on civilian targets, and I told my wife that I’m home in the Tri-Cities safe and sound with no care in the world, but our Ukrainian brothers and sisters in blue need help,” Almeida said. “They are literally fighting for their lives, and many have already given their lives for their country.”

So he turned to Sheriff Tom Croskrey with the BCSO for ideas.

“What’s occurring is they’re in gun battles and gunfights and they’re being injured just like everyone in the country right now,” Croskrey said. “Whenever an officer calls for assistance we go help them and this is no different right now.”

Marco Monteblanco, the president of the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police (WAFOP), agreed, adding that “there are men and women heroes that have left their homes to protect those who are in need and they are asking for help.”

Currently, there are multiple ways to aid the Ukrainian police.

The first is through a preapproved Amazon list that’s part of a grassroots effort called the Washington State Law Enforcement Officers Helping Ukraine Law Enforcement Officers, coordinated by a U.S. team and several Ukrainian police officers.

All of those items are directly sent to a sheriff’s office located in Tennessee.

For the Amazon list, click here.

The second is by donating financially or with other goods to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for the Attn: Helping Ukraine collection site located at 7122 W Okanogan Pl, #A120 in Kennewick.

The following items are accepted:

North American Rescue Trauma Kits – $78.98

Benton County Sheriff’s Office PN: 85-0701

Black Molly Pouch

C-A-T Tourniquet

HynFin Vent Chest Seal, Twin Pack

Emergency Trauma Dressing

NAR S-Rolled Gauze

Nitrile Glove Kit

NEW NON-KIT ITEMS

Sealed Gauze bandages

Sealed Elastic bandages

Unopened Nitrile Exam Gloves

New Tourniquets

New Black winter socks

New Black winter hats

New Black winter gloves

Store-bought Jerky

Power Bars

Another way to donate is through HELP A HERO, “a first responders fundraising platform where donations can be made safely and securely,” a news release said.

To donate on the platform, click here.

A check may also be sent to:

Washington State FOP

Attn: Ukraine Fund

2839 W Kennewick Ave, #356

Kennewick, WA 9936

Lastly, if you want to help but are unable to financially, BCSO officers are asking for written letters of encouragement and hand-drawn artwork to give to the Ukraine police. Those pieces can also be dropped off at the Attn: Helping Ukraine collection site.

“Helping Ukraine police officers has zero to do with politics and everything to do with helping the brave officers holding the line in their Ukrainian communities,” Croskrey said. “This is what we would do for local law enforcement when they call for help. The Ukraine police may be miles away, but law enforcement officers are asking for help, so we will answer their call.”

