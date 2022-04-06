‘They prey on fight or flight:’ Impersonation scams on the rise in Tri-Cities, says HAPO

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As technology continues to develop and electronic devices become more ingrained into everyday life, Tri-Cities officials with the HAPO Community Credit Union are warning you to stay vigilant as online impersonation scams are on the rise.

According to Jennifer Kasparek, HAPO’s Fraud and Account Recovery Manager, the scams might not look like what you’d think or what you could be used to.

Nowadays, they come in the form of phone calls, emails, text messages, and even pop-up links on websites. Most commonly, they’ll be vague yet urgent, pretend to be a financial institution or some other monetary-related company, and have links they’re encouraging you to click.

Kasparek recommends “stopping and taking a breath” if you receive a strange message.

“They prey on that fight or flight that we all have, which is good most of the time, but they want you to act quickly so you do an action before your brain really has a chance to catch up with yourself,” Kasparek said. “They’ll either ask you to divulge your card number, your PIN number. We’ve even seen it go as far as, ‘hey, I need access to your phone.'”

Kasparek said ‘anyone’ can fall prey to online scams.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re 16 or 65,” Kasparek said.

If you do become a victim, the first step is to call your financial institution and then file a police report.

“It’s not because you were dumb and not because you were not smart, you are a victim,” Kasparek said. “We’ve all to some degree been a victim of a scam at some point in our lives and I think the more we talk about it and the more we’re honest about it with our friends, with our neighbors, like ‘hey, this is what happened to me and this is how it happened,’ that means maybe that person is going to less likely be the next victim.”

Kasparek added that education is the best way to decrease the stigma around scams.

“Don’t be ashamed, don’t be afraid like tell your story, speak out because really you’re not alone.”

