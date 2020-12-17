Thief breaks into already-struggling Yakima Ice Rink

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Ice Rink staff are asking for help after a thief broke into the facility this week.

The rink has been on thin ice during the pandemic, and there was already concern they would have to have to close their doors since they couldn’t put on fundraisers as usual.

“We rely on tournaments and Public Skate to keep our doors open,” said Felicity Pittman, who created a GoFundMe called ‘Help us save hockey in Yakima, WA.’

On Monday night, someone broke in and caused them even more problems.

“Thieves stole our tools, generators, heaters, electronic equipment, copper wire, cash registers, and much more. They even stole the propane tank off our Zamboni,” said Pittman.

The ice rink is hoping more donations will start coming in. As of Thursday morning, they had raised $2,415 of their $50,000 goal.

Despite the set back, they are determined to reopen.

“We will not let this stop us from opening our doors!” Pittman added.

The Yakima Amateur Hockey Association, a nonprofit, says donations are tax deductible.

You can find more information on their website, here.

