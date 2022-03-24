Thief used truck, chain to try pulling ATM from West Richland bank, per WRPD

by Dylan Carter

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — After someone attempted to steal an entire ATM machine in West Richland, local law enforcement is asking for the community’s help finding the owner of the truck pictured above.

According to a social media post from the West Richland Police Department, the attempted theft took place at the Hapo Community Credit Union at 631 Gage Blvd around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

West Richland police spoke to a witness, who said the suspect attempted to pull the ATM machine out from the building using a chain attached to the truck shown above. Nothing was formally stolen from the bank, but authorities say the machine was damaged as a result of the attempted crime.

Though the suspect was unsuccessful, that won’t stop local authorities from trying to track them down for even trying it.

Authorities described the truck as a white, extended cab Ford F-250 truck with a large ladder rack over the bed.

Anyone with information to contribute to the West Richland Police Department’s search is urged to contact their non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference Case No. 22-07271.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

