Thiefs stole guns, tools and supplies from Yakima County hunters

by Dylan Carter

NACHES, Wash. — Two adults were arrested by Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies after admitting to stealing guns from several campsites off of Tieton Reservoir Road near Rimrock Lake.

According to a social media post from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports from a hunter who claimed his rifle was stolen from a hunting camp on Monday afternoon. The hunter told deputies that he noticed a 2005 Mercedes parked at the campsite.

Before leaving that area, the hunter provided a detailed account of the driver and the vehicle itself. Shortly after, a deputy on Highway 12 noticed a similar 2005 Mercedes heading toward Yakima.

Deputies pulled the vehicle over and detained the man and woman who occupied the car. They admitted to stealing rifles and other expensive camping gear from both locked and unlocked vehicles in the area.

Authorities uncovered a campsite with a tent that contained multiple firearms and other tools including chainsaws, binoculars, and other tools. With the help of the aforementioned hunter, deputies were able to solve six separate theft cases by recovering 10 firearms and other camping/hunting gear.

The suspect admitted to driving from the west side of Washington to steal from hunters specifically. They were arrested and booked into the Yakima County Jail on investigative holds for theft, possession of stolen property, multiple counts of theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and other associated charges.

