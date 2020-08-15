Thieves allegedly pull gun after stealing from broken down car on I-82

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office say thieves stole from a broken down SUV on I-82 before heading towards Oregon.

The BCSO posted on Facebook early Saturday morning saying Deputies responded to a vehicle prowl on Coffin Road and I-82.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim reported that his vehicle had broken down on the freeway ramp on I-82.

After leaving to retrieve another car, the victim’s friends returned to the car and saw two Hispanic males carrying items to the suspect car, authorities say.

The Sheriff’s Office say the suspect vehicle was a 90’s Honda Civic that had no license plates. The victim’s told Deputies that the driver of the suspect vehicle was a white woman with red hair.

One of the victim’s friends alleges that one of the suspects pointed a handgun at them as they drove away.

The suspect car was last seen driving towards Oregon on I-82.

