Thieves target West Benton Fire Rescue parking lot

PROSSER, Wash. — West Benton Fire Rescue posted a video on Facebook showing a thief walking through the parking lot and stealing three fishing poles out of a Lieutenants boat while he was on shift.

The post states that the fishing poles were the Lieutenants young daughters, and mean much more than they are worth.

The video shows the theft occurring Thursday around 4:40 a.m. after a man gets out of a silver Dodge Durango.

Dear Community,We need your help to identify a thief. The following videos are taken from this morning between… Posted by West Benton Fire Rescue on Thursday, September 3, 2020

The Durango drove around the parking lot multiple times, according to the post, before the passenger stepped out and walked towards the boat.

The West Benton Fire Rescue station hopes that the public can assist Prosser Police in identifying the subject in the video.

