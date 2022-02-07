Thieves target Yakima County fire station, steal several sets of fire gear

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — Thieves in Yakima County targeted a local fire station, stealing protective equipment firefighters need to keep the community safe.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says the gear was stolen from Yakima County Fire District #5 in Wapato sometime in the last week.

The fire department says 10-12 sets of protective clothing were taken, along with medical supplies. A Phillips AED, along with a red trauma bag and a blue oxygen bag were also taken, according to Yakima County Fire District #5.

The thieves also broke the window of a fire department truck that was parked inside the station.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says all of the gear is labeled with “YCFD 5.”

The Yakima County Fire District #5 says this will not affect their response to the community.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

If you know anything about this theft, or notice the gear for sale, you’re urged to contact the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.

