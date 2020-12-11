‘Think about others’: Local radio station asks for toy drive donations

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

The 11th annual holiday toy drive hosted by the Eagles 106.5 is here in the Tri-Cities.

From now until Monday, you can drop off new and unused gifts of bikes, toys, gift cards and cash to the toy tower in the Ranch and Home parking lot in Kennewick.

Hosts Jaxon and Roller said they look forward to the event every year because it gives them a chance to connect with the community while giving back.

“It’s just great to see everyone and meet others that have such big hearts,” Jaxon said.

All of the donated toys go inside of a massive trailer where they will be taken to organizations that help families in the community.

Jaxon said he came up with the idea years ago, after experiencing financial hardship himself.

“We had a couple of years when things were very lean and we didn’t get any toys. I remember going back to school after Christmas break and kids would ask what we got and my brother and I would lie,” Jaxon said. “As an adult, I don’t want any child to have to do that.”

Roller said this is her favorite time of the season because she is always thrilled to see the local support.

“Every year we wonder, are we going to fill up that semi? It’s a big, big truck, and yet we always do,” Roller said. “Our community is one of the most giving communities that I’ve ever lived in.”

After a year filled with loss and strife due to COVID-19, Jaxon said it’s more important than ever to give back.

“Just think how scary it is for adults, but this year for kids, it’s even scarier,” Jaxon said. “If you get a chance, think about that one extra child this Christmas.”

Roller agreed, adding that this could also be a good teaching opportunity for the younger generation.

“It’s an event that parents use to teach their children the value of giving,” Roller said.

Eagles 106.5 is accepting gifts through Monday at their wooden toy tower:

Weekdays between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekends between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 14th: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

For more information on their Facebook page, click here.

