Third cougar sighted in Tri-Cities area within a weeklong span

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the third time in a week, community members of the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas spotted a wild cougar on the loose—this time, in a remote section of Benton County.

Around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, April 4, a community member called emergency services after spotting a cougar in the area of E Tripple Vista Dr and S Clodfelter Rd, which is located south of Richland and southwest of Kennewick.

The reporting party was identified by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as an employee of a new subdivision that is being built on that land. They claimed that the cougar was spotted roaming past a scale house nearby to employees who were shocked at what they were witnessing.

The cougar reportedly just strolled along its way in remote Benton County. Now, officials from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified and will monitor the region for more sightings.

Benton County officials offered the following warning to people exploring the beautiful nature offered within this region:

“Just a friendly reminder to everyone to please be careful when enjoying our local outdoors… with or without the wind…”

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be provided if further details are publically revealed.

