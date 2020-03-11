Third COVID-19 case in Kittitas County involves 56-year-old man

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A third case of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has been confirmed in Kittitas County, the Kittitas County Public Health Department said Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second new case reported by the health department on Wednesday.

In the morning, health officials announced another confirmed case that involved a family member of a 67-year-old woman who tested positive earlier this month. Both are in stable health and will continue to undergo monitoring.

To prevent spreading of the virus, the health department said people should practice social distancing, which means avoiding being within six feet of someone for periods of ten minutes or more.

“People should maintain social distancing and people in vulnerable health categories should avoid situations where distancing is not possible, KCPHD said in a news release.

At this time, health officials are not recommending cancellation of school.

“Individuals from other, more affected areas are not regularly interacting with our school students during the day, so the consequences of canceling school would not outweigh the benefit of disease prevention,” said Dr. Mark Larson with the health department. “We are asking people in vulnerable health categories to avoid extracurricular school activities.”

KCPHD said it wants to reassure the public that all known contacts have been and will continue to be notified. The majority of close contacts of the county’s first two patients occurred outside of Kittitas County.

