Third COVID-19 case in Yakima County; parents should prepare for school cancelation

YAKIMA, Wash. — During a press conference Friday morning, a third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was announced in Yakima County before local leaders discussed plans to mitigate the outbreak.

Kevin Chase, Superintendent of Educational Service District 105 in Yakima, said parents should prepare for schools to close for five to six weeks as soon as next week.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties be closed for six weeks, from March 17 to April 24.

“I can tell you that those three counties are just the start,” Chase said. “There are other counties that are already planning to shut down on their own.”

He said parents should anticipate an announcement from the governor that all schools statewide will be closed through April 24.

Horace Ward, spokesman for the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management, is advising Yakima County residents to prepare to self-quarantine for up to two weeks.

He said to have household essentials, medications, food and baby supplies to last for that duration.

Both Virginia Mason Memorial hospital in Yakima and Astria Health hospitals in Sunnyside said Toppenish will be restricting visitation. Additionally, Virginia Mason will be shuttering its volunteer workforce during the emergency response to the outbreak.

The City of Yakima, Selah, Union Gap and Yakima County have declared a state of emergency to ensure adequate funding to respond to the virus.

