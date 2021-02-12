Third Washington state resident charged in US Capitol breach

AP Photo Credit: Ted S. Warren A supporter of Donald Trump listens to speakers during a rally, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Protesters from several causes rallied Sunday at the Capitol, which was secured with a perimeter fence and National Guard members, the day before the 2021 legislative session was scheduled to begin.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A third Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities arrested Taylor James Johnatakis of Kingston after he was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a grand jury in Washington, D.C.

He is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers and engaging in violent acts in the Capitol or on its grounds. The most serious charge, obstructing an official proceeding, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Johnatakis made an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma. The Justice Department did not request his continued detention, and a judge ordered him to be released pending further hearings in Washington, D.C.

Johnatakis declined an invitation to address the court about his release, and he has not entered pleas.

Other Washington state residents charged in the riot are Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground and Ethan Nordean, the self-described “sergeant at arms” of the Seattle chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys.

