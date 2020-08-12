This Coeur d’Alene lakefront mansion is the most expensive home in Idaho and it’s up for sale

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho’s most expensive home is officially on the market.

The fully furnished, 8,731 square-foot, waterfront home is listed at $27 million and sits on more than 700 feet of sandy beach frontage on Mica Bay.

The custom home is known as the Copper Rock Estate and is currently owned by Ed Mylett. The entrepreneur is a best selling author, speaker, podcast host and has been named to the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Under 50.

“It’s an entirely new market segment in North Idaho. Nothing like this has ever gone the market,” listing agent Greg Rowley told realtor.com. “There are not that many trophy homes that are modern mountain, lodge-style homes that are newer construction.”

The home was built in 2012 and sits on 30 acres. The main house has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a wine cellar, full gym, game room, bar area and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. The future buyer will get all of the furnishings, including kayaks, canoes, ATVs and paddle boards.

