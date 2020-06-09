This couple’s wedding first look happened in front of a Black Lives Matter protest

(CNN) What was supposed to be an intimate moment before a couple’s wedding ceremony has turned into a symbol of solidarity and love seen and shared more with more than just their wedding party.

Newlyweds Dr. Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon shared their first look on their wedding day with dozens of people demonstrating during a Black Lives Matter protest in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday.

“It was the most overwhelming feeling that I had in my heart,” Kerry Anne told CNN. “I could feel everything, I could feel all the current energy around us in that current moment.”

For Michael, he told CNN the moment went by in a flash but he’s grateful to have this moment to remember for the rest of their lives.

“Not to say that we are more important than or above anything that was going on or anything that was being discussed at the event, just to be a part of that was humbling,” he said. “Seeing my not-yet wife for the first time that day in that manner, was the most amazing moment for both of us.”

The couple had planned to wed on May 26, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans kept getting rescheduled, Kerry Anne said. “We were planning for this for so long and for the day to pass, it hurt and was kind of painful,” she said. “But we decided that we didn’t want to prolong our love and starting our life together as husband and wife,” she said.