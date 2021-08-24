‘This is unacceptable’: Innocent bystander killed in shooting outside Yakima Valley Mall

by Emily Goodell

UNION GAP, Wash. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a gang-related shooting outside the Yakima Valley Mall over the weekend that claimed the life of an innocent bystander.

Union Gap Police Chief Greg Cobb said the incident began Sunday afternoon with two groups of rival gang members having a dispute inside the mall; the confrontation escalated and moved outside, near the southwest entrance.

Cobb said one group got into a vehicle and a rival gang member from the remaining group pulled out a handgun and opened fire at the car— in broad daylight.

“It appears that it was just one individual that fired a weapon,” Cobb said. “We did find evidence that it was at least 14 times.”

Cobb said a 23-year-old man had just finished shopping and was waiting outside for a ride when he was struck by a stray bullet. Emergency personnel treated him at the scene, but they were unable to save his life.

“We don’t believe he had any connection whatsoever to either group,” Cobb said. “He had been merely inside the mall shopping on a Sunday afternoon.”

Cobb said no one else was injured, but potentially dozens of bystanders were outside the Yakima Valley Mall when the shooting occurred and the “indiscriminately fired” bullets hit four cars — including one with a mother and child inside.

“Multiple people were put in danger and multiple innocent people could have been killed,” Cobb said. “And, in fact, we did have one die and that’s one too many.”

No arrests have been made and investigators are still trying determine who was involved in the incident. Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting make it especially important to find those involved and take them into custody to prevent further harm.

“Unfortunately, not only did they use violence as an attempt to settle their disagreements, but they did it in a public place,” Cobb said. “They exposed innocent people to violent acts and imminent threat.”

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Union Gap Police Department at 509-248-0430 and ask to speak to a detective.

