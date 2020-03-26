‘This order may need to be extended’: Inslee calls on community to follow stay home order

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday doubled down on his plea for Washingtonians to hunker down and stay inside in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Washington’s stay home order went into effect Wednesday night. Inslee said the purpose of the two-week order, which limits gatherings of any type and unessential work, was put in place not only to help the hardest-hit communities, but to limit additional exposure in lesser-affected areas.

“Today, this virus is spreading across the state of Washington,’ Inslee said. “This order may need to be extended. We simply cannot allow this virus to slow, then spring back upon us. We’ve got to pound this. We’ve got to pound it until it’s done.”

The governor said social distancing is the only weapon. Initial data shows it is having a positive impact in parts of Washington, but more needs to be done to ultimately wipe out the virus. He said there has been a modest reduction in the rate of change, but does not want that to give people a false sense of hope.

He said there is a long way to go, and it will take more effort by Washingtonians to continue that downward trend.

As of now, the hospital system is not overwhelmed, but could be if efforts do not continue.

Inslee also mentioned that there is a significant unmet need in testing, which is needed to provide insight on the virus’ status. The governor reiterated that it will take community involvement and effort to slow the spread, even going as far as to encourage retired medical professionals to consider coming back into practice.

