‘This was my dream’: Kennewick family’s mobile coffee trailer totaled overnight

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jessica and Joel Grubbs, parents of three and the proud owners of Transient Coffee Company, were about to go to bed on Friday, Sept. 3 when their dreams became totaled in an instant.

“So we had just gotten into bed at about 9:45 at night just about to fall asleep, and we heard this really loud explosion,” Jessica Grubbs said. “I thought Hanford blew up or something!”

Grubbs said her husband immediately “went flying down the stairs” and yelled at her to call 911.

“Someone hit the trailer,” Grubbs recalled hearing. It was one of her worst nightmares come true.

A driver speeding through the Kennewick neighborhood had crashed into the back of their brand new, fully customized mobile coffee trailer, pushing it back about 50 feet onto the sidewalk and damaging both the interior and exterior.

According to the Grubbs, the mainframe of the trailer is damaged with a ripple effect down the siding that needs replacing. The countertops inside got ripped off of their edges and the brand new equipment, including a $1,600 grinder, is broken.

“My husband said, ‘I think it’s totaled’ and at that point, the world closed in on me because I realized that I was out of business for probably the next 1-3 years,” Grubbs said. “We had just completed the trailer a month prior and gotten the sign-off from the health department that week that we could operate our business.”

The family had events already booked out through February 2022.

“We built it ourselves and so financially we put everything, all of our savings, all of our credit, into expanding this,” Grubbs said. “The time it would take to rebuild is a minimum of two years.”

Jessica added that “every little detail in the trailer was something that I birthed out of my heart and it’s gone in the blink of an eye.”

“We take pride in how we roast, in how we brew the coffee, where the coffee comes from like every detail is thought of. For it to be gone like straight out of the gate, I’m just grief-stricken,” Grubbs said.

Now the family is trying to move on “one day at a time.”

“We’re working with the insurance companies trying to figure out the best way to approach it, but thankfully our community has stepped up and started a GoFundMe for us so we can pay our bills until our insurance gets resolved,” Grubbs said. “I’m overwhelmed and humbled by how much the community has reached out. I’m just so grateful.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

To order from the company or check out their subscription service, click here.

To keep up with the company on Facebook, click here.

RELATED:

BFHD opens second community COVID-19 testing site in Richland

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.