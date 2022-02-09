UPDATE: Power restored to Benton County after outage sourced at damaged BPA substation

(Image via Benton PUD, Facebook)

UPDATE at 10:00 a.m. on 2/9/21: Power has been restored to thousands of customers across Benton County who were impacted by an outage on Wednesday morning.

This outage was caused largely by structural damage that was detected at a power substation belonging to the Bonneville Power Administration.

Many schools were left without power, impacting the way that classes could commence in parts of Kennewick and Richland. It didn’t take too long for power to be restored so that school operations could resume as usual.

If you are still experiencing an outage, you can report it by calling the Benton PUD outage line at 1-888-582-2176 or through the SmartHub app.

RELATED: Benton PUD offers safety tips for power outages during cold weather

The following breaking news story has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

BENTON CO., Wash — Over 7,000 Benton PUD customers have been affected by a major power outage Wednesday morning.

According to the Benton PUD Outage Center, at least 7,308 customers in Benton County are without power.

The massive power outage was reported around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 9.

READ: Kennewick residents, businesses displaced after devastating fire

The outage is significantly impacting residents in west Kennewick, where more than 6,000 customers are without power.

It’s unclear what caused the power outage.

This is a breaking news story and is continuing to develop.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

READ: Yakima Co. fire station vandalized for $70,000 in missing & damaged equipment

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.