Thousands flock to drive-thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — The new drive-thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park has had about a thousand cars visit its light show every night since it opened earlier this week.

“This is a tough year,” said Kathy Kramer, President of the Central Washington Fair Association. “We just wanted to bring some joy to the community.”

Kramer said it took 20 miles of string lights and more than eight weeks to create the event, which followed the success of the drive-thru Fair Food Fest hosted at the venue in September.

“If you’re not in the Christmas spirit, I can pretty much guarantee that by time you will finish this you’re going to be,” Kramer said.

There’s about a dozen stops on the route, each with a different theme; one includes Santa, the Grinch and two of Santa’s reindeer.

“The community has really responded to this well,” Kramer said. “Every night that we’re out here, even though our toes are cold, we’re waving and saying merry Christmas to guests; there’s such an aura of joy out here,”

Admission is $10 per car and $20 per bus or limo. The gates open at 4:30 p.m., but some have advised online to arrive a little bit earlier to avoid longer wait times. The event ends Sunday.

