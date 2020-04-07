Thousands of PPE items delivered to Tri-Cities — but more is needed

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Hospitals in the Tri-Cities received a large delivery of personal protection equipment (PPE) from the state, the Benton-Franklin Health District said Tuesday.

During a press conference, the health district said area hospitals recently received 24,000 surgical masks, 1,400 gowns and 1,200 N95 masks to protect healthcare workers from the coronavirus.

As of right now, the supply of ventilators in the Tri-Cities appears to be sufficient, an official said.

Equipment for rapid testing is expected to arrive as early as next week.

Health officials say the current supply of PPE won’t last long, and that masks, disposable gowns and face shields are still needed.

People who are able to donate any of these items may drop them off Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Franklin County Emergency Management building at 1011 E. Ainsworth St. in Pasco.

