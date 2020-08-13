Thousands of Washington, Oregon Verizon customers experience service outage

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thousands of Verizon customers in central and eastern Washington and northeast Oregon were experiencing a service outage Wednesday night.

According to a Verizon outage tracker, 5,405 customers reported a service outage shortly after 9:30 p.m. The site’s outage map showed outages in larger metro areas.

Yakima, Kennewick, Pasco, Spokane and Wenatchee were all listed among the outage tracker’s “most reported locations.”

The outage impacted Verizon customers’ ability to call 911. If there is an emergency, try calling 911 from a landline or another carrier.

RIGHT NOW: There is a large reported wireless telephone outage for @Verizon customers in #Spokane City and County as well as across the state. If you have an emergency please call 911 from a landline or another wireless carrier. @911Srec #AlwaysHereForYou pic.twitter.com/zqGpq8qn2L — SREC 911 (@911Srec) August 13, 2020

No word yet on the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story.

Comments

comments