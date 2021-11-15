Thousands without power in Yakima during windstorm

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — As strong winds gust through Southern Washington, thousands of people in Yakima County are without power.

Pacific Power reports that almost 2,400 customers are without electricity as of 3:45 p.m. on November 15. Most of these outages were reported in the city of Yakima.

However, a significant number of customers in Selah, WA are without power. There are also at least 65 customers impacted by outages north of Gleed, WA.

The single largest active outage is impacting the area around Eisenhower High School in Yakima.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

