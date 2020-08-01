Three adults, child injured in Friday rollover on Richland highway ramp

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three adults and a child were injured Friday afternoon when their car went off the road and rolled off a Richland highway ramp, the Washington State Patrol says.

Aaron Barclayhowell, 27, was driving from SR-240 westbound to I-182 westbound about 3:45 p.m. when his 2003 Honda Element went off the road and rolled, injuring his three passengers, 23-year-old Osiris Barclay, 31-year-old Julia Wesley and a 12-year-old girl. They were transported to Trios Medical Center in Kennewick for unknown injuries.

Troopers said distracted driving caused the crash, and no drugs or alcohol were involved. They cited the driver for negligent driving.

The vehicle was totaled and towed away from the scene.

All four occupants are Burbank residents.

