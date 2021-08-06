Three arrested in Burbank for numerous burglaries, outstanding warrants

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department

BURBANK, Wash. — Three separate individuals were apprehended in a joint policing effort by Kennewick Detectives, Walla Walla Detectives, and Walla Walla County Deputies on Friday morning.

According to a press release by the Kennewick Police Department, the arrests were made around 9:30 a.m. on August 6, 2021. Authorities converged on the 500-block of Humorist Rd with a search warrant issued in Walla Walla County.

A 29-year-old Burbank man named Dustin Bushnell was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for burglary to the second degree. Deputies and detectives recovered stolen property from the residence as evidence of the burglary.

RELATED: Kennewick Police search for Circle K shoplifter in stolen Pontiac

Additionally, Bushnell was identified as an associate in a recent string of catalytic converter thefts in the Kennewick and Burbank areas.

Two other individuals were arrested and booked for this incident. One of the individuals is 21-year-old Zachery LeMaster, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Robbery to the second degree and for a DV Order Violation. Authorities did not release any information about the third individual that was arrested.

However, police detectives and Walla Walla Co. deputies did recover plenty of stolen property belonging to Kennewick residents.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by local authorities.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Pasco, Kennewick police investigate drive-by-shooting

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.