Three arrests made in trailer park shooting, KPD investigation is underway

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three subjects have been arrested in connection with a non-injury shooting at the Klamath Court Mobile Home Park—located between Columbia Park and Clover Island—last Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Kennewick Police Department, KPD patrol officers were dispatched to 812 W Klamath Ave around 10:28 a.m. on October 8, 2021 after numerous 9-1-1 reports of a male suspect firing a rifle at residences.

The suspect fled the scene of the incident before officers arrived, so they proceeded by gathering shell casings, speaking to witnesses, and assessing property damage.

A 46-year-old man, who has since been identified as Michael Figueroa, was hiding while police officers were on the scene. Once he believed that officers left and that he was in clear, Figueroa approached his vehicle to assess the damage.

One of several officers who were still at the scene made contact with him. They say that Figueroa retreated behind a vehicle, removed a firearm from his belt, and discarded it. He was arrested by Kennewick Police and booked into the Benton County Jail for outstanding warrants and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree.

The following day, officers located a late-90’s pickup truck on the 100 block of N Fillmore St. They seized the vehicle with a pending warrant as they believed it was used in the drive-by shooting.

On Tuesday, October 12, Kennewick police officers arrested two suspects who they linked to the shooting: Deacon Stevenson (45) and Khiry Jackson (32). Stevenson was booked for Drive-by Shooting and Jackson was booked on the charges of Drive-by Shooting and Assault to the 1st Degree.

Though three arrests have already been made, Kennewick police investigators are still working to establish further details.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

